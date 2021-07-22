Dr. Louella Amos is a pediatric pulmonologist at Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She has been faculty at Children's Wisconsin for 10 years and was one of the group of physicians who identified and reported the 1st EVALI cases during the summer of 2019. Since then, she has been devoted to educating the community including schools, parents, students and medical providers regarding the dangers of vaping. She also testified at the State Capitol in support of the Tobacco 21 bill to raise the purchase age of tobacco products to 21.

"While I would like to think that PMI is trying to wrong a right, as long as they continue to manufacture and sell cigarettes and nicotine-based inhalational devices, the acquisition of Vectura is clearly hypocritical and capitalizing on those they have harmed," said Dr. Amos.