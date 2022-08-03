Sandra A. Kemmerly, MD, MACP, FIDSA joined the Ochsner staff in 1988 and is board certified in both internal medicine and infectious diseases. She maintains an active practice and is the clinical lead for Ochsner Healths Covid response in addition to her administrative role as the System Medical Director of Hospital Quality.

Dr. Kemmerly is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and was elected to serve on the Board of Directors. She is a former Governor of the La. Chapter of the American College of Physicians, recognized as a Master of the College and received the Chapter Laureate Award. Dr. Kemmerly completed the Intermountain Health Advanced Training in Healthcare Delivery and obtained a patient safety practitioner certificate from Johns Hopkins at the Armstrong Institute for Safety and Quality.

Dr. Kemmerly has been involved in quality improvement and leadership roles at Ochsner Medical Center throughout her career and was a past President of the Medical Staff of Ochsner Clinic Foundation Hospital.