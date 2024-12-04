Newswise — Dr. Shuo Sun, a leading physicist from the University of Colorado Boulder, breaks down the fascinating world of quantum photonics. His research focuses on how light (photons) and matter interact at the quantum level and how these interactions can enable groundbreaking technologies.



Dr. Sun explains the phenomenon of quantum entanglement—where particles remain interconnected over long distances—and its practical applications in quantum computing, secure communications, and sensing. His team uses quantum dots to generate entangled photons, paving the way for advances in quantum networking and computation.



The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “A Fascinating Glimpse into Quantum Photonics” featuring Dr. Shuo Sun is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.



Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people. In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some of which may have a major effect on our lives. Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.



Follow us!

Spotify Podcast: https://bit.ly/3COzWEa

Apple Podcast: https://bit.ly/4fSrBy2