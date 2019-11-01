Dr. Steven Kalkanis Begins Term as President of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons

Newswise — DETROIT – Steven Kalkanis, M.D., chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Henry Ford Health System and medical director of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute, recently began a one-year term as president of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS). Dr. Kalkanis previously served as president-elect of the CNS since his election in October 2018.



The CNS is the largest neurosurgical association in the world and the global leader in neurosurgical education, serving to promote health by advancing neurosurgery through innovation and excellence in education. With more than 9,700 members worldwide, the CNS provides global leadership in neurosurgery by inspiring and facilitating scientific discovery and its translation into clinical practice.



Dr. Kalkanis also serves as a director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS). The ABNS is responsible for ongoing professional certification activities, including the development and administration of board certification examinations, credentialing, professionalism review and continuous certification for all neurosurgeons in the United States.



Dr. Kalkanis is internationally-recognized as a leader in brain and spinal cord tumor surgery, intracranial and stereotactic neurosurgery, and adult cervical and lumbar spine disease. He authored the definitive set of guidelines for the multidisciplinary treatment of brain metastases. Dr. Kalkanis has published extensively on the topic of brain tumors in many prestigious medical journals, and regularly presents his research findings at some of the nation’s top medical meetings.



He is past-chair of the Joint Tumor Section of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the CNS. He is also a past-president of the Michigan Association of Neurological Surgeons.



Dr. Kalkanis received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University, graduating with the distinction of a John Harvard Scholar. He earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, receiving the Linnane Prize for highest overall achievement and serving as Class Marshal. He was recruited to Henry Ford in 2004 after completing his residency training at the Harvard – Massachusetts General Hospital program.

