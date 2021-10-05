Dr. Suellen Hopfer, UCI assistant professor of public health and expert on social media and misinformation, available to comment on Facebook whistleblower leak 

Dr. Suellen Hopfer is a leader in the field of health communication research. Her work focuses on the ways in which communication via social media at the individual, community, or policy level impacts recommended behavior change, attitudes, and support for public policy.

She is available to provide expert commentary on the current Facebook whistleblower leak and insider testimony that Facebook isn’t doing enough to protect its users.

