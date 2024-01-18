Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Teresa P. Diaz-Montes, M.D., MPH, FACOG, and Beman R. Khulpateea, M.D., are the featured guests on Mercy Medical Center’s monthly talk show, “Medoscopy,” airing Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24th and 25th, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

Both are gynecologic oncologists with The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy, a leading center in Baltimore for the treatment of cancers of the female reproductive tract. In addition, Dr. Diaz-Montes serves as the Associate Director of The Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute and Medical Director of The Neil B. Rosenshein, M.D., Institute for Gynecologic Care at Annapolis.

A 30-minute pre-taped program exploring the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Dr. Diaz-Montes tells the story of how she “met a patient and she changed my life,” sending her down a path to make treatment of women’s reproductive tract cancers her clinical focus. Dr. Khulpateea related how his parents served as examples to follow in life as both are also physicians.

Both Drs. Diaz-Montes and Khulpateea share items of interest regards their personal lives and careers during the program’s regular “show and tell” feature. Dr. Diaz-Montes explains how she tutored her grandmother while she was in high school, helping her earn her diploma; Dr. Khulpateea mentions his children’s interest in sports including boxing and field hockey.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

