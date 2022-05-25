Newswise — Washington, D.C., May 25, 2022 — MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute is pleased to announce that Thomas E. MacGillivray, MD, has been named physician executive director of Cardiac Surgery at MedStar Health, and chairman of Cardiac Surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, effective September 1, 2022.

Dr. MacGillivray will join MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute from Houston Methodist, where he spent the last five years as the Jimmy F. Howell, MD, endowed chair in Cardiovascular Surgery and chief of the Division of Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Transplant Surgery. He also served as associate medical director of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Houston Methodist. Previous roles include surgical director of the Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program, co-director of the Thoracic Aortic Center, and surgical director of the Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Having a surgeon of Tom MacGillivray’s caliber, experience, reputation, and prominence joining us to lead our cardiac surgery programs across MedStar Health will further amplify and advance MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute’s longstanding commitment to excellence as a world-class cardiovascular center,” said Stuart F. Seides, MD, physician executive director of MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute.

Dr. MacGillivray specializes in the surgical treatment of adults with congenital heart disease, acquired heart disease, thoracic aortic surgery, thoracic transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support.

He holds several national leadership roles, including incoming president of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors of the Thoracic Surgery Foundation and on the editorial board of the Annals of Thoracic Surgery.

Dr. MacGillivray received his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, and fellowships in congenital heart surgery at Boston Children's Hospital and fetal surgery research at the University of California San Francisco.

###

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, founded at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., is a national leader in the research, diagnosis, and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and The Society of Thoracic Surgeons as one of the top cardiovascular programs in the nation. It is comprised of a network of 10 hospitals and 175 cardiovascular physicians located throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington, D.C., region. MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute’s cardiac surgery program is one of the busiest and best regarded in the mid-Atlantic region with more than 2,200 surgeries performed annually. It is among the top five centers in the country for Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) implantation, and 29 heart transplants were performed in 2020, making it one of the most active circulatory support centers in the nation.