Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., has been named CEO and president and Mary Jo Williamson has been named chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and other diagnostic services in the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces. Mayo Clinic Laboratories is the reference laboratory for Mayo Clinic, providing health care professionals access to the world's most sophisticated test catalog and thousands of Mayo Clinic experts.

"Dr. Morice and Mary Jo are strong executive leaders who will continue to evolve and grow the Mayo Clinic laboratory, biopharma and cardiovascular diagnostic areas as part of our 'Bold. Forward.' plan to transform health care by extending Mayo Clinic's diagnostic knowledge and expertise," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO.

The leadership announcements come as Mayo Clinic is investing in the future of diagnostics so it can strategically build partnerships with external health care professionals and connect patients through remote diagnostics.

Dr. Morice held the role of chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology for the past seven years as well as president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. During his tenure, he helped the department and the reference laboratory business to evolve, grow and serve more patients worldwide. Dr. Morice earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from Indiana University Bloomington, as well as combined medical and doctoral degrees in biomedical sciences and immunology from Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

Williamson is a distinguished administrative leader, most recently serving as chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. She was previously chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic Health System, chair of Mayo Clinic Practice Administration, and director of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Williamson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Arizona State University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business.

###

About Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Mayo Clinic Laboratories is a global reference laboratory that helps health care professionals worldwide advance patient care, strengthen their practice and broaden access to specialized testing. Through collaborations with clinicians at Mayo Clinic and health care professionals around the world, Mayo Clinic Laboratories is a critical component to patient care.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.