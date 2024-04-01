Newswise — A recent study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session has unveiled startling findings regarding the association between alcohol consumption and the risk of coronary heart disease, particularly among young to middle-aged women.



The research, which focused on adults aged 18 to 65, analyzed data from over 430,000 individuals receiving care in the Kaiser Permanente Northern California integrated health organization. Notably, the study highlighted a concerning trend: as alcohol intake increased, so did the incidence of coronary heart disease.



Contrary to previous assumptions, the study revealed that even moderate alcohol consumption poses a significant risk, particularly among women. Among women without a history of binge drinking, those with high alcohol intake faced a 45% higher risk of heart disease compared to those with low intake, and a 29% higher risk compared to those with moderate intake. Moreover, the risk was exacerbated among individuals engaging in binge drinking, with women in this category facing a staggering 68% higher risk of heart disease compared to those with moderate intake.



Similarly, men with high alcohol intake were found to be 22% more likely to develop heart disease compared to those with moderate intake. These findings challenge the commonly held belief that heart disease primarily affects older women and underscore the need for heightened awareness of the cardiovascular risks associated with alcohol consumption, especially among younger populations.



Lead author Jamal Rana, MD, PhD, emphasized the importance of integrating alcohol use into routine health assessments, noting that alcohol consumption is often overlooked in heart disease risk assessment and prevention efforts. The study's findings shed light on the need for increased awareness and proactive measures to address the health risks posed by alcohol consumption.



While the study provides valuable insights, it also acknowledges limitations, such as under-reporting of alcohol intake by study participants. Nonetheless, the research underscores the urgent need for further investigation into optimal strategies for alcohol screening and prevention efforts to mitigate the rising incidence of heart disease among young and middle-aged adults.



As heart disease continues to afflict a growing number of individuals, the study serves as a timely reminder of the importance of prioritizing heart health and implementing comprehensive approaches to reduce modifiable risk factors, including alcohol consumption.

This study was funded by a grant from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

