In newly published research, a team of scientists used an isotopic carbon tracer to track carbon allocation in soils within an artificial tropical rainforest. They discovered microbes switch carbon allocation from growth to stress molecules under drought conditions. These results demonstrate the impact of drought on microbial activity, particularly on how the types of carbon in soil can change, leading to a loss of carbon to the atmosphere as carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds.

The research team was made up of scientists from the University of Arizona, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, University of Freiburg, Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, and the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory.

Read more about this research.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Environmental Science Microbiome Drought
KEYWORDS
Emsl Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory University Of Arizona Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory University of Freiburg Max Plant Institute for Chemistry artificial tropical rainforest Biosphere 2 Drought soil
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You