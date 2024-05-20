Newswise — Following decades of decline, the Centers for Disease Control reports drowning deaths are on the rise in the U.S.

According to the new CDC Vital Signs study, over 4,500 people died as a result of drowning each year from 2020-2022.Drowning is the number one cause of death for children one to four years old in the United States.

Monika Goyal is an associate professor of pediatrics at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Ashley Darcy-Mahoney is a dedicated neonatal nurse practitioner, researcher, and educator. Throughout her career, she has been at the forefront of advancing nursing research, education, and practice, with a specific focus on neonatology, infant health, and developmental pediatrics.

Jennifer Walsh is a clinical assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing and primarily teaches pediatrics and health assessment, while also teaching various labs and clinicals.