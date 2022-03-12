Background

The liver plays an important role in various metabolic processes, including protein synthesis, lipid and drug metabolisms and detoxifications. Primary culture of hepatocytes is used for the understanding of liver physiology as well as for the drug development. Hepatocytes are, however, hardly expandable in vitro making it difficult to secure large numbers of cells from one donor. Alternatively, systems using animal models and hepatocellular carcinoma cells have been established, but interspecies differences, variation between human cell sources and limited hepatic functions are among the challenges faced when using these models. Therefore, there is still a need for a highly stable method to purify human hepatocytes with functional sufficiency. In this study, we aimed to establish an in vitro long-term culture system that enables stable proliferation and maintenance of human hepatocytes to ensure a constant supply.

Methods

We first established a growth culture system for hepatocytes derived from patients with drug-induced liver injury using fetal mouse fibroblasts and EMUKK-05 medium. We then evaluated the morphology, proliferative capacity, chromosome stability, gene and protein expression profiles, and drug metabolic capacity of hepatocytes in early, middle and late passages with and without puromycin. In addition, hepatic maturation in 3D culture was evaluated from morphological and functional aspects.

Results

In our culture system, the stable proliferation of human hepatocytes was achieved by co-culturing with mouse fetal fibroblasts, resulting in dedifferentiation into hepatic progenitor-like cells. We purified human hepatocytes by selection with cytocidal puromycin and cultured them for more than 60 population doublings over a span of more than 350 days. Hepatocytes with high expression of cytochrome P450 genes survived after exposure to cytocidal antibiotics because of enhanced drug-metabolizing activity.

Conclusions

These results show that this simple culture system with usage of the cytocidal antibiotics enables efficient hepatocyte proliferation and is an effective method for generating a stable supply of hepatocytes for drug discovery research at a significant cost reduction.