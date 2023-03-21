Someone dies from complications of antimicrobial resistance every 15 minutes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), antibiotic resistance leads to higher medical costs, prolonged hospital stays, and increased mortality.

Luis Ostrosky, MD, professor of infectious diseases and epidemiology at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, is a world-renowned expert in the field of infectious diseases and has done extensive research on fungal infections including Candida auris.

Ostrosky’s research and clinical background includes fungal infections, transplant infectious diseases, hospital epidemiology, antimicrobial stewardship, and healthcare quality. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and the Society of Healthcare Epidemiology of America.