Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – DSW has joined the On Our Sleeves® movement, committing to a national in-store campaign. Between Aug. 1-Oct. 31, DSW customers will have the option to round-up their purchase, or donate $1, $3, $5 or an additional amount of their choice during checkout at approximately 500 stores.

With each donation, DSW associates and its customers will support On Our Sleeves’ mission to provide free mental health educational resources to every community in America, to educate families and empower advocates. Powered by behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, On Our Sleeves also supports access to services by connecting families to trusted local resources.

With many families and communities preparing for uninterrupted in-classroom instruction for the first time since March 2020, one such On Our Sleeves instructive guide, the Million Classroom Project, can help shepherd educators through the start and remainder of the upcoming school year.

The Million Classroom Project was designed to provide helpful classroom activities and resources to boost the mental wellness of children in all grade levels, and each donation either at the DSW register or online at OnOurSleeves.org will help provide one million classrooms across the country with this important resource.

“DSW has been a long-time supporter of children’s health and wellness, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their associates and customers join us on this essential journey of promoting mental wellness to children and teens,” said Niki Shafer, vice president, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation. “We have a lofty aim of providing one million classrooms with On Our Sleeves educational content and for every dollar contributed, one classroom will receive this resource. DSW’s support puts us one step closer to that goal.”

About On Our Sleeves®

Children don’t wear their thoughts on their sleeves. With 1 in 5 children living with a significant mental health concern and half of all lifetime mental health concerns starting by age 14, we need to give them a voice. On Our Sleeves, powered by behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, aims to provide every community in America with free resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas and educating families and advocates, because no child or family should struggle alone.

Since the inception of On Our Sleeves in 2018, more than 2 million people have interacted with our free pediatric mental health educational resources at OnOurSleeves.org and our educator curriculums have reached more than 1.8 million students across the United States.