Newswise — Startup companies looking to break into the competitive quantum economy can now apply to be part of the third cohort of the Duality accelerator program, the first accelerator in the nation created for quantum startups.

The 12-month accelerator program offers startups mentorship, training and resources, including $50,000 in funding, office and lab space in Chicago, access to state-of-the-art facilities and entrepreneurial training from faculty at the top-ranked Booth School of Business. Startups can also participate in networking opportunities to form connections in Chicago’s nation-leading quantum ecosystem.

Duality is operated out of the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation with support from the Chicago Quantum Exchange, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Argonne National Laboratory and P33. Corporate partners include Amazon Web Services, Caruso Ventures, Lathrop GPM, McAndrews, Held & Malloy, Ltd, McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP, Silicon Valley Bank, and Toptica Photonics.

History of Success

Since its inception in 2021, Duality has supported 11 startup companies to success. Last year, one Duality-supported startup, called Super.tech, was acquired by industry leader ColdQuanta(now Infleqtion). Another, qBraid, finished first place in the 2022 Quantum World Congress startup pitch competition.

“Duality has helped to accelerate our growth exponentially,” said Ricky Young, qBraid software engineer.

The current class of Duality startups is comprised five companies, including three based in Europe. SCALINQ, a Sweden-based startup developing unique packaging solutions for superconducting quantum chips, is already seeing the benefits of being part of the Chicago-based accelerator.

“We are taking part in an invaluable network, [receiving] industry insights and [participating in] relevant presentations held by some experienced individuals from both the tech side and also from the business perspective,” said SCALINQ CEO Zaid Saeed. “All this is having a direct, positive impact on our internal as well as external growth journey."

Through mentorship within Duality’s network, as well as workshop events and training, the accelerator uniquely bridges the scientific and business aspects of quantum innovation.

“The importance of accelerators like Duality is to be able to truly support the educational transition of a scientist-founder to becoming an entrepreneur,” said Noel Goddard, CEO of Qunnect and Duality mentor.

Applications will remain open through March 31, with programming beginning this summer. More information about eligibility and information sessions is available online at www.dualityaccelerator.com/apply.