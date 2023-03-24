Newswise — RICHLAND, Wash.—Joel W. Duling has been named associate laboratory director for Operational Systems at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Duling joined PNNL last August as chief projects officer for the Laboratory’s Operational Systems Directorate and was named acting associate laboratory director for OSD in January.

In his new role, Duling will be responsible for managing PNNL’s facilities and infrastructure; environment, health, safety, and security programs; project management; and nuclear operations. He also will steward PNNL’s 10-year, $1.2-billion campus development plan and guide the Laboratory’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions.

“Throughout his career, Joel has demonstrated sound decision-making; a safety-first team orientation; and the ability to build effective, long-lasting stakeholder relationships,” said PNNL Director Steven Ashby in making the announcement.

“I am proud to be leading such an outstanding group of individuals committed to supporting our nation’s priorities,” Duling added. “It’s an exciting time to be at PNNL with more than 100 campus modernization projects underway. Among our highest priorities is construction of the Grid Storage Launchpad, a $75-million research facility that will serve as a collaborative national center for validating and accelerating new, clean energy storage technologies,” said Duling of the construction project that is nearing completion.

Duling has more than 35 years of leadership and experience in facility infrastructure operations, project management, environmental compliance, high-hazard nuclear operations and defense manufacturing.

Prior to joining PNNL, he was president of BWXT's Nuclear Operations Group, Inc., a Lynchburg, Virginia-based subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc., which develops and manufactures nuclear reactor components for the commercial industry and U.S. government, including Navy submarines and aircraft carriers.

Previously, Duling served as president of BWXT Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc., as vice president of production at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee, and in various leadership roles for Battelle, BWXT and previous contractors at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Duling earned a bachelor’s degree in biophysical systems/chemistry from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, and an MBA from Auburn University in Alabama.