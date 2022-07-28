Abstract: Durable reconstitution of the injured distal lung epithelium with pluripotent stem cell (PSC) derivatives, if realized, would represent a promising potential therapy for diseases that result from alveolar damage. Here we differentiate murine PSCs in vitro into self-renewing lung epithelial progenitors able to engraft into the injured distal lung epithelium of immunocompetent, syngeneic mouse recipients. Emulating the roadmap of the developing embryo, we generate transplantable PSC-derived Nkx2-1+/Sox9+ lung epithelial progenitors that are highly similar to cultured primary embryonic distal lung bud tip progenitors. These cells display a stable phenotype after frozen archiving or extensive expansion in culture, providing a nearly inexhaustible source of cells that can be engrafted into syngeneic injured mouse lungs without the need for immunosuppression. After transplantation PSC-derived tip-like progenitors downregulate Sox9 and mature in the distal lung, upregulating alveolar type 2 cell markers or assuming the flat morphology and molecular phenotype of terminally differentiated alveolar type 1 cells. After months in vivo, donor-derived cells retain their alveolar epithelial type 2-like and type 1-like phenotypes, as characterized by single cell RNA sequencing, ultrastructural analyses, in vivo histologic profiling, and ex vivo organoid assays that demonstrate continued capacity of the engrafted cells to proliferate and differentiate. These results indicate durable reconstitution of the distal lung′s facultative progenitor and differentiated epithelial cell compartments in vivo with PSC-derived cells, thus establishing a novel model for pulmonary cell therapy which can be utilized to better understand the mechanisms and utility of engraftment prior to future clinical studies.