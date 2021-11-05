Research Alert

Article title: Fetal e-cigarette exposure programs a neonatal brain hypoxic-ischemic sensitive phenotype via altering DNA methylation patterns and autophagy signaling pathway

Authors: Andrew Walayat, Yong Li, Yanyan Zhang, Yingjie Fu, Bailin Liu, Xuesi M. Shao, Lubo Zhang, Daliao Xiao

From the authors: “These novel findings not only improve our understanding of the epigenetic molecular mechanisms underlying maternal e-cig exposure-induce fetal programming of brain developmental defects but also could provide novel therapeutic strategies to prevent or rescue the development of neonatal [hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy] and e-cig-related brain developmental disorder.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Children's Health Neuro OBGYN Smoking
KEYWORDS
Physiology vaping Autophagy Pregnancy Fetal Health Encephalopathies e-cigarette