Newswise — Traditional treatment for concussions were to rest to let the brain heal. More recent studies have found that exercise programs starting about a week following a concussion have consistently shown improved recovery. Mental activity, or letting the brain rest, has not been studied as much, and the effects of exercise in the first few days following a concussion are unknown.

This study had 78 (40 men, 38 women) collegiate student-athletes from a variety of sports who had suffered concussions. Each day the athletes reported on their physical and mental activity while following the typical concussion recovery program. Athletes who performed mild-to-moderate physical activity in the first three days post-concussion had the quickest recovery time compared to those who had little-to-no activity or those with high levels of activity. The amount of mental activity was not associated with recovery time.

The results suggest that in the first few days following a concussion, mild-to-moderate physical activity can help improve recovery. This finding agrees with recent studies suggesting complete rest is not beneficial to recovery and some symptom tolerated activity can be added to concussion recovery programs. Future studies should look at high school students, middle-aged or older adults, and non-athletes, as well as using more detailed measures of activity.