WHAT: With Earth Day around the corner, American University has experts available to comment on a wide range of topics pertaining to the environment and sustainability. AU experts are available to discuss environmental policy, nature and environmental filmmaking, social impacts from climate change, sustainable business, and much more.

WHEN: April 15, 2022 - ongoing

WHO: American University experts include:

Paul W. Bledsoe is adjunct professorial lecturer at the Center on Environmental Policy at American University's School of Public Affairs at. He was director of communications of the White House Climate Change Task Force under President Clinton from 1998-2001, communications director of the Senate Finance Committee under Chairman Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and special assistant to former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt. Bledsoe is attending the Glasgow Summit.

Claire Brunel is associate professor in the School of International Service where she focuses on issues at the intersection of environmental and international economics and how climate change and environmental regulation create cross-border effects, including the relocation of industries, the transfer of green technologies, and human migration.

Ken Conca is a professor in the School of International Service and an expert on global environmental governance, environmental peace-building in war-torn societies, and water governance. Prof. Conca is a member of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Expert Advisory Group on Conflict and Peacebuilding.

Todd Eisenstadt, professor and Research Director at the Center for Environmental Policy at American University’s School of Public Affairs, is an expert on climate change policy. He co-authored Climate Change, Science, and the Politics of Shared Sacrifice and has written extensively on climate finance and adaptation in the developing world as a principal investigator of World Bank and the National Science Foundation grants.

Garrett Graddy-Lovelace is associate professor in the School of International Service and an expert on global environmental and agricultural policy, studying domestic and global impacts of US farm policies. She is a Faculty Affiliate at American University's Antiracist Research & Policy Center and Associate Director for the new Center for Environment, Community & Equity.

David Hunter, professor of International and Comparative Environmental Law, serves on the Boards of Directors of Accountability Counsel, the Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide-US, and the Project on Government Oversight. His research interests include human rights and the environment, environmental standards and accountability mechanisms in international finance, and climate change litigation, law, and policy. Prof. Hunter is Inaugural Recipient of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Commission on Environmental Law’s Nicholas Robinson Award for Excellence in Environmental Law.

Amanda Leiter is the Director of the Program on Environmental and Energy Law at American University Washington College of Law. She teaches environmental law, administrative law, and torts, and her research interests include administrative law and process, and domestic environmental law and policy.

Jennifer Oetzel is a professor in AU’s Kogod School of Business, her research and teaching focuses on social, economic and environmental sustainability. Specifically, she looks at how companies can reduce business risk by promoting economic, social, and environmental development as well as peace building in countries where they operate. Her research also explores how companies can better manage major disasters (such as terrorism, natural and technological disasters) and violent conflicts in countries where they do business.

Sauleh Siddiqui is an associate professor of environmental science in AU’s College of Arts and Sciences, and is the principal investigator for a $15M National Science Foundation grant leading the first ever national academic research network on wasted food. Researchers take a systems approach to improving data on wasted food, with the goal of designing and strengthening sustainable solutions to reducing food waste. Siddiqui can discuss the wasted food problem in the U.S. and the work to reduce it, how to make our food systems sustainable, equitable, and resilient in the long-run, and how our food system interacts with other systems such as energy and land use. He also has expertise in evolution of energy systems and penetration of storage and renewable technologies.

William Snape is a practitioner-in-residence and fellow in environmental law at American University Washington College of Law. He is also senior counsel with the Center for Biological Diversity, where he works on endangered species, public lands and energy issues. Snape’s public interest work focuses upon environmental justice advocacy at the state level, serving as board general counsel to the United States Climate Action Network, and litigating an active federal docket under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Maggie Burnette Stogner is the Executive Director of the Center for Environmental Filmmaking and a professor of Film and Media Arts at American University. She brings over 30 years of filmmaking experience to the Center and to the classroom and makes films and documentaries that inspire and inform. Her leadership at the Center For Environmental Filmmaking seeks to empower media makers to be advocates for our planet and catalysts for positive change. In 2005, she launched the independent media company Blue Bear Films (http://www.bluebearfilms.com/), creating films and immersive media for world-touring cultural exhibitions for National Geographic, the Smithsonian, LucasFilms, and others.

CONTACT: For more information contact AU Media Relations at [email protected] or call (202) 885-5950.

About American University

American University leverages the power and purpose of scholarship, learning, and community to impact our changing world. AU’s faculty, students, staff, and alumni are changemakers who shape the future from sustainability to social justice to the sciences. Building on our 128-year history of education and research in the public interest, we say ‘Challenge Accepted’ to addressing the world’s pressing issues. Our Change Can’t Wait comprehensive campaign creates transformative educational opportunities, advances research with impact, and builds stronger communities.