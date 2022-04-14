Earth Day 2022 will be celebrated around the world on April 22, marking the 52nd anniversary of the first Earth Day. Much has changed since the first Earth Day, but one thing remains clear: there are serious concerns about the future of our planet.

The George Washington University has experts who can talk about various topics related to Earth Day, including climate change science and mitigation, the health impacts of extreme weather driven by climate change, and the politics, policy and business of climate change.

Climate Change/Sustainability

Rachael Jonassen is an associate research professor in sustainable urban planning and director of climate change and greenhouse gas management at GW’s Environmental & Energy Management Institute. Her expertise includes climate change science and risk, greenhouse gas mitigation, hydroclimatology, science policy and displacement as a result of climate change.

Scott Sklar is a professor in the sustainable urban planning program. He is an expert on renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and environmental quality.

Keryn Gedan, an assistant professor of biology, investigates the response of coastal and marine species and ecosystems to global changes in climate, sea level, nutrient availability, and invasive species. She can discuss the rise in sea levels, among other topics.

Saniya LeBlanc, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, is an expert on energy systems, including environmental and energy management. By combining energy system, cost, and policy analyses, she creates feasibility assessments for the scaling of nanotechnologies for energy applications.

Lisa Benton-Short, chair of the Department of Geography, can talk about how climate change impacts cities and what they are doing to adapt to and mitigate climate change.

Robert Orttung, a research professor of international affairs, can discuss climate change and its effect specifically on the Arctic.

Dmitry Streletskiy, an associate professor of geography and international affairs, can discuss the diverse impacts of climate change on ecosystems, population and overall sustainability of the Arctic regions. He is the past president of the United States Permafrost Association.

John Helveston is an assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering. He is interested in understanding the factors that shape technological change, with a particular focus on transitioning to more sustainable and energy-saving technologies. He can discuss the adoption of renewable technologies such as solar energy and electric vehicles.

Politics & Policy/Business

Nina Kelsey, an assistant professor of public policy and international affairs, is an expert on international environmental negotiations and renewable energy policy. Her research examines the role of interests in environmental policy making and negotiation.

Royce Francis is an associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering. His research and professional interests are at the interface between environmental and sustainability engineering and policy. He can discuss urban resilience in the face of climate change, as well as water infrastructure development, resilience, and sustainability.

Michael Svoboda, an assistant professor of writing, is an expert on climate change and politics, climate change and popular culture, and communication about climate change.

Robert L. Glicksman, the J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law, is an expert on environmental, natural resources and administrative law issues. He can discuss alternative ways to allocate regulatory authority, climate change, federalism issues in environmental law and the challenges facing federal land management agencies.

Jeff Lane is an adjunct professor of political management who teaches an energy and environmental policy course. Lane is a counsel at the international law firm Dentons and served in senior federal positions in the executive and legislative branches for two decades, most notably as assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy in the Obama administration. He can provide unique insight into how environmental policy is developed and carried out in Congress and the White House.

Jorge Rivera is a professor of strategic management and public policy. His research looks at how a firm’s strategy is affected by different dimensions of climate change’s adversity. His expertise also includes the competitive effects of green certification programs, greenwashing, and environmental regulations.

Health

Neelu Tummala, a clinical assistant professor of surgery, is a surgeon whose academic work focuses on the intersection of climate and health. She can speak to her experience treating patients who have been impacted by climate change, as well as how environmental justice impacts health disparities.

Sabrina McCormick, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health, is a sociologist and filmmaker whose research investigates the social dynamics of environmental health. She can talk about climate change and health, how science is used in public health lawsuits, actions to address climate change and what consumers can do to live more sustainably.

Susan Anenberg, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health, has studied the health implications of air pollution and climate change from local to global scales. She can talk about traffic-related air pollution and the impact of air pollution on human health.

Melissa Perry, chair of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, is an epidemiologist, who has studied how climate change affects the properties of pesticides and other chemicals. She can also talk about how human health is affected by climate change.