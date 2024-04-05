Dr. Stephen Gao is available for comment related to the science behind the recent earthquake in New Jersey. Gao is a Curators’ Distinguished Teaching Professor and chair of geosciences and geological and petroleum engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology.



His research interests include pure and applied geophysics with an emphasis on earthquake seismology. He has also extensively studied the distribution of earthquakes in space and time, crustal deformation and earthquake hazard prediction and mitigation. Gao is an elected fellow of the Geological Society of America.



He earned a Ph.D. and master’s degree in geophysics and space physics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a bachelor’s degree in marine geology and geophysics from Ocean University of China, College of Marine Geosciences, in Qingdao. He has been a member of the S&T faculty since 2006.