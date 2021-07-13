How do people in high-risk regions for natural disasters, perceive risks and what influences their intentions to prepare? A new study, soon to be published in the journal Risk Analysis, investigates whether residents of higher-risk earthquake areas within the region perceive greater risk, have stronger intentions to prepare, and report more preparation than residents of lower-risk areas.

The study found that residents of high-risk areas did not have stronger intentions to prepare than residents of low-risk areas, despite perceiving greater risk. The results help to illustrate how threatened residents think about earthquakes and other natural disasters and offer guidance to policy makers for crafting and implementing more effective preparation policies and education.