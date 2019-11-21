Eccles School MBA Online program climbs into top 10 worldwide in Princeton Review Ranking

Newswise — The MBA Online program at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business jumped two spots in the 2020 Princeton Review top 25 online MBA programs ranking, landing at No. 9. The program was ranked No. 2 in the West.

“This exciting recognition by the Princeton Review as one of the top 10 online MBA programs in the world confirms the unique excellence of our faculty and students, who are all committed to our mission of having the most relevant, current, student-focused MBA in the world,” said Brad Vierig, associate dean of MBA programs and Executive Education at the Eccles School. “Students are having overwhelmingly positive experiences, achieving an unparalleled depth of learning, and achieving the career results they desire. We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished.”

The Eccles School’s MBA Online program is dedicated to delivering value. The MBA Online program costs an average 35 percent less than other Princeton Review top 10 ranked online MBA programs. An average 56 percent of graduates reported receiving a promotion while enrolled in the program. Students also reported an average 34 percent salary increase by graduation.

“Our MBA Online program combines rigorous curriculum, selective admissions standards, and maximum flexibility without compromising the quality of the classroom experience,” said Kris May, executive director of the MBA Online and Professional MBA programs at the Eccles School. “Our online students are an exceptional group who are doing great things around the world. This ranking recognizes both the superior return on investment for our graduates and the value of the University of Utah brand.”

The ranking criteria focused on five core areas: academics, selectivity, faculty, technical platforms and career outcomes. Data points were weighted in more than 60 unique fields to determine the final ranking. The ranking surveyed more than 6,000 students enrolled in online MBA programs, as well as administrators at more than 110 business schools.

The Princeton Review ranking comes on the heels of a No. 17 ranking by the U.S. News & World Report earlier this year.

Further information about the methodology is at https://www.princetonreview.com/business-school-rankings/ranking-methodology.

Learn more about the MBA Online program at MBAOnline.Eccles.Utah.edu.

About the David Eccles School of Business

The Eccles School is synonymous with ‘doing.’ The Eccles experience provides a world-class business education with a unique, entrepreneurial focus on real-world scenarios where students put what they learn into practice long before graduation. Founded in 1917 and educating more than 6,000 students annually, the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah offers nine undergraduate majors, four MBAs, eight other graduate programs, a Ph.D. in seven areas, and executive education curricula. The School is also home to 12 institutes, centers, and initiatives that deliver academic research and support an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. For more information, visit Eccles.Utah.edu or call 801-581-7676.