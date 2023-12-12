Newswise — Recent EPA data suggests a potential reversal of the reductions in air pollution, raising new concerns about the health effects of even low levels of air pollution. In this month’s ECHO Discovery presentation, Akhgar Ghassabian, MD, PhD will explore the emerging evidence that suggests the potential role of environmental chemical exposure in the development of autism. Dr. Ghassabian is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

The December ECHO Discovery Presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). Log in to the meeting five minutes before it starts here. No registration is required.

ECHO Discovery is a monthly webinar series with educational presentations from members of the ECHO community. The series aims to advance understanding of environmental influences on child health and share science and expertise with the broader community. Learn more about the series and view past presentations here.

About ECHO: Launched in 2016, the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program is a research program in the Office of the Director at the NIH with the mission to enhance the health of children for generations to come. ECHO investigators study the effects of a broad range of early environmental influences on child health and development. For more information, visit echochildren.org.