Newswise — November’s ECHO Discovery Presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

Our November presentation will detail ECHO Cohort-specific findings about how the heart health of children and adolescents develops over time. Wei Perng, PhD, MPH will discuss the goals of a related ECHO analysis and provide an overview of funding pursuits to identify targets for preventing heart problems in young people by promoting early-life cardiovascular health among U.S. youth.

Dr. Perng is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health and Associate Director of Research Training and Education at the Lifecourse Epidemiology of Adiposity and Diabetes (LEAD) Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. She is a lifecourse and ‘omics epidemiologist interested in the developmental pathways of excess adiposity and cardiometabolic risk among youth.

Join the November 8 meeting here. No registration is required.

Please join us for the monthly series ECHO Discovery: An Educational Series for Innovation in Child Health Research. Monthly presentations will feature talks by ECHO investigators about topics relevant to the ECHO community. Learn more about the series and view past presentations here.

About ECHO: Launched in 2016, the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program is a research program in the Office of the Director at the NIH with the mission to enhance the health of children for generations to come. ECHO investigators study the effects of a broad range of early environmental influences on child health and development. For more information, visit echochildren.org.