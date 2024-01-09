Newswise — As we gather rich and complex environmental health data for secondary analysis, there's a need for new methods to turn this information into practical knowledge for healthcare. Artificial intelligence (AI) shows great promise for this task, according to this month’s ECHO Discovery speaker Joseph D. Romano, PhD, MPhil, MA, assistant professor of informatics at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Romano will discuss ComptoxAI, a system that helps researchers use AI to explore how environmental toxins affect health, particularly in mothers and children.

The January ECHO Discovery Presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). Log in to the meeting five minutes before it starts here. No registration is required.

ECHO Discovery is a monthly webinar series with educational presentations from members of the ECHO community. The series aims to advance understanding of environmental influences on child health and share science and expertise with the broader community. Learn more about the series and view past presentations here.

