Newswise — The June ECHO Discovery Webinar is scheduled for June 12 at 1 pm (ET).

Join us for three flash talks about fish consumption during pregnancy and its impacts on child health. Kristen Lyall, Emily Oken, and Margaret Karagas will speak about their study titled “Associations of maternal fish consumption and omega-3 supplement use during pregnancy with child autism-related outcomes: Results from the ECHO Program” and share new guidance on fatty acid supplements to prevent preterm birth. They will also highlight the recent National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report “The Role of Seafood in Child Growth and Development” and the potential gaps the ECHO Program could address.

Join the June 12 meeting here. No registration is required.

Speakers:

Kristen Lyall, SCD

Dr. Lyall is an Associate Professor in the Modifiable Risk Factors Program of the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute.

Emily Oken, MD, MPH

Dr. Oken is Professor and Chair of the Department of Population Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and President of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute.

Margaret Karagas, PhD

Professor Karagas is the inaugural chair of the Department of Epidemiology at the Geisel School of Medicine and director of the Centers for Molecular Epidemiology and Children’s Environmental Health and Disease Prevention Research at Dartmouth College.

ECHO Discovery: An Educational Series for Innovation in Child Health Research is a monthly presentation that features talks by ECHO investigators about topics relevant to the ECHO community and beyond. Learn more about the series and view past presentations here.

About ECHO: Launched in 2016, the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program is a research program in the Office of the Director at the NIH with the mission to enhance the health of children for generations to come. ECHO investigators study the effects of a broad range of early environmental influences on child health and development. For more information, visit echochildren.org.