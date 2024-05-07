May’s ECHO Discovery Webinar is scheduled for May 8, at 1 pm (ET).

Newswise — This presentation will explore the historical and contemporary struggles women of color face in the United States concerning reproductive issues. Highlighting challenges such as implicit medical bias, unequal access to resources, and inadequate prenatal care, Ndidiamaka Amutah-Onukagha, Ph.D., M.P.H., will focus on environmental factors influencing maternal and child health and community engagement strategies.

Dr. Amutah-Onukagha is the founder and director of the Center of Black Maternal Health and Reproductive Justice (CBMHRJ), and of the Maternal Outcomes of Translational Health Equity Research (MOTHER) Lab. A well-published author, Dr. Amutah-Onukagha’s research has been presented in over 80 manuscripts, eight book chapters, a best-selling book on Amazon, and a textbook on culturally responsive evaluation. Currently, Dr. Amutah-Onukagha is the principal investigator of two multi-year studies on maternal mortality and morbidity, an R01 funded by the National Institutes of Health and an interdisciplinary grant on maternal health equity funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Join the May 8 meeting here. No registration is required.

ECHO Discovery: An Educational Series for Innovation in Child Health Research is a monthly presentation that features talks by ECHO investigators about topics relevant to the ECHO community and beyond. Learn more about the series and view past presentations here.

About ECHO: Launched in 2016, the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program is a research program in the Office of the Director at the NIH with the mission to enhance the health of children for generations to come. ECHO investigators study the effects of a broad range of early environmental influences on child health and development. For more information, visit echochildren.org.