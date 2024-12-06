Abstract

Newswise — This study investigates the social processes that underpin the influences of team members’ voice behavior on the voice behavior of other individual members. The tests of the hypotheses, using survey data from 342 full-time employees working in 74 project teams in the IT industry, support the hypothesized links. Teams with a stronger consensus—in terms of team members’ levels of promotive voice—stimulate a focal member’s promotive voice through the belief that promotive voice is worthy. This finding is in line with social facilitation theory. In an intriguing but unexpected finding, which resonates with social loafing theory, consensus in team members’ levels of prohibitive voice inhibits a focal member from speaking up. This interesting finding challenges the common assumption of “monkey see, monkey do” social contexts in employee teams; instead, the effect appears to depend on the type of voice behavior.