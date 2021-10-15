Avik Chakrabarti is associate professor of economics at UW-Milwaukee. His research looks into theoretical and empirical questions that relate to industrial organization, international trade, finance, and investment. His current projects focus on multinational corporations, offshore outsourcing and cross-border mergers. His most recent work has been on the effects of outsourcing on local businesses.

He earned his bachelors and masters in economics from the Jadavpur University in India, and his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor).

Among his many publications is an entry in the Princeton Encyclopedia of the World Economy, published by the Princeton University Press. He has been in a variety of local media commenting on economic issues affecting the U.S.

Available: Monday-Saturday, except for Mondays & Wednesdays: 11 am – 1:45 pm.