Newswise — As consumer demand for functional foods rises, powdered drink mixes (PDMs) have gained popularity due to their convenience and health benefits. This shift reflects an increasing preference for plant-based or specialty beverages addressing dietary concerns like lactose intolerance and calorie control. Low-glycemic foods are especially valued for managing blood glucose levels and enhancing satiety, making them beneficial for diabetes care and weight management. Given these demands, there is a growing need for research to create new health-promoting PDMs that meet evolving dietary needs.



This study (DOI: 10.1093/fqsafe/fyae044) was conducted by a research team from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and was published in the Journal of Food Quality and Safety on October 3, 2024. Researchers investigated the effects of edible bird’s nest hydrolysates (EBNH) in a cocoa-flavored soy PDM, designed to maximize health benefits. Key results showed enhanced angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitory activity and red blood cell membrane stabilization, both of which are linked to antihypertensive and anti-inflammatory effects. The drink’s formulation also features a low glycemic index and prolonged satiety, making it particularly effective for managing blood sugar levels and appetite.



The research team developed a novel soy-based PDM fortified with EBNH, known for its bioactive properties. Tests showed that the drink effectively inhibits ACE activity, suggesting antihypertensive potential by blocking compounds that raise blood pressure. In human trials, the drink demonstrated a low glycemic index, helping to keep postprandial blood glucose levels stable. Participants reported feeling full for up to 2.5 hours after consuming the drink, attributed to its high protein and fiber content. With 3% EBNH, the formulation delivers notable antioxidant effects that help stabilize red blood cells and reduce inflammation, key for managing hypertension and diabetes. Additionally, this low-calorie, high-fiber PDM offers a valuable dietary choice for those with specific health needs or dietary restrictions, underscoring EBNH’s potential in developing functional foods for chronic health management.



Dr. Zalifah Mohd Kasim, lead researcher and senior lecturer at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, commented on the impact of the findings: “The incorporation of EBNH into powdered drink mixes offers a novel way to enhance everyday nutrition with bioactive benefits. This fortified drink mix could serve as an effective dietary option for individuals managing hypertension and diabetes, or anyone looking for sustained energy and satiety. Our findings support the increasing interest in functional foods that address hunger while promoting better health outcomes.”



The enriched cocoa-flavored soy drink holds promise as a dietary supplement for individuals looking for functional foods to support blood pressure, blood sugar, and appetite control. Its high protein, low-calorie, and low glycemic profile aligns well with dietary recommendations for diabetes care and weight management. As consumer demand for therapeutic, plant-based foods grows, this product provides a convenient, health-focused option.

