Abstract

Newswise — In recent years, the international entrepreneurial behaviors of African firms have garnered considerable attention within the global business context. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, African firms are stepping onto the international stage with growing confidence and ambition. This trend is fueled by a combination of factors, including advancements in technology and communication, as well as evolving trade agreements. However, along with the opportunities presented by international expansion, African firms also face a myriad of challenges. Despite these challenges, African firms are demonstrating remarkable resilience and innovation in their pursuit of international entrepreneurship. In this Special Issue Editorial, we showcase and capture the emerging and diverse range of scholarly contributions to the international entrepreneurship field in Africa. The papers in this collection provide various ways to enhance the conversation on the constraints on development and the different dynamics of international entrepreneurship. We also shed light on the inherent challenges in attempting to unlock the full potential of African firms and national economies in the 21st century.