Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (November 14, 2024) – A new editorial – published in Nature – suggests that frequent fluctuations in diet, commonly known as "yo-yo dieting," can significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. The authors, from the University of Pennsylvania Schools of Nursing and Medicine, describe how cycling between high-fat and low-fat diets in mice led to a substantial acceleration of atherosclerosis, a condition characterized by the buildup of plaque in arteries.

The authors assessed the effects of intermittent dieting on immune system responses and their impact on heart health. They discovered that yo-yo dieting can disrupt the body's immune system, leading to increased inflammation and the development of atherosclerotic plaques.

"These findings provide compelling evidence that the way we eat can have a profound impact on our cardiovascular health," said co-author Kate Townsend Creasy, PhD, Assistant Professor of Nutrition Science in Penn Nursing’s Department of Biobehavioral Health Sciences. "While previous research has linked diet to heart disease, our editorial highlights the specific dangers of yo-yo dieting and the underlying mechanisms involved."

The study's authors suggest that the intermittent nature of yo-yo dieting may disrupt the body's ability to maintain a healthy balance of immune cells, leading to chronic inflammation and increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

"While more research is needed to fully understand the implications of these findings for humans, these results are provocative and consistent with the concept that yo-yo dieting may be unhealthy," said co-author Daniel J Rader, MD, Professor of Medicine and Genetics at the Perelman School of Medicine. "Maintaining a consistent, healthy diet is crucial for maintaining cardiovascular health."

The researchers hope that their article will encourage individuals to adopt a more sustainable approach to weight management and prioritize heart health through a balanced and consistent diet.

