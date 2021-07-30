The use of solid electrolytes in lithium batteries promises to increase their power and energy density, but several challenges still need to be overcome. One critical issue is capacity-fading, commonly ascribed to various degradation reactions in the composite cathode. Chemical, electrochemical as well as chemo-mechanical effects are discussed to be the cause, yet no clear understanding of the mechanism of capacity fading is established. In this work, a model is proposed to interpret the low-frequency impedance of the cathode in terms of lithium diffusion within an ensemble of LiNi 1−x−y Co x Mn y O 2 (NCM) cathode active material particles with different particle sizes. Additionally, an electrochemical technique is developed to determine the electrochemically active mass in the cathode, based on the estimation of the state-of-charge via open circuit potential-relaxation. Tracking the length of lithium diffusion pathways and active mass over 40 charge-discharge cycles demonstrates that the chemo-mechanical evolution in the composite cathode is the major cause for cell capacity fading. Finally, it is shown that single-crystalline NCM is far more robust against chemo-mechanical degradation compared to polycrystalline NCM and can maintain a high cycling stability.

This Editors’ Choice article is open access and available fully in the link below.