Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La.— Ochsner Health radiologist Edward Bluth, MD, FACR, was recently awarded the 2023 Lawrence A. Mack Lifetime Achievement Award in Washington D.C. by the Society of Radiologists in Ultrasound (SRU) for outstanding achievement in ultrasound research.

The Lawrence A. Mack Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest annual award given to a SRU member. The SRU, comprised of radiologists with expertise in ultrasound, works towards advancing science, practice and teaching of the specialty of ultrasound to ensure the professional fulfillment of radiologists performing ultrasound and optimize the practice of ultrasound for the benefit of patients.

Dr. Bluth is responsible for several advances in ultrasound, including developing the first internationally adopted criteria to grade carotid artery stenosis, the use of diagnostic ultrasound to identify abnormalities of the stomach, small bowel and colon including appendicitis, and numerous criteria used to identify solid organ transplant abnormalities of the liver, pancreas, and kidneys.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to receive the Lawrence A. Mack Lifetime Achievement Award. Much of the credit for this recognition goes to the outstanding ultrasound team at Ochsner, which I have been part of for nearly 50 years, to our exceptional radiology department and to all the outstanding physicians I have collaborated with at Ochsner over the years,” said Dr. Bluth. “Ultrasound is a collaborative specialty. I take this award as an acknowledgment of all the exceptional and innovative work my team in New Orleans has done in education, research and clinical activity.”

Additionally, earlier in 2023, Dr. Bluth was awarded the 2023 American College of Radiology Gold Medal and the Distinguished Alumni Clark-Curran Award from the SUNY Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn, New York.

Dr. Bluth began his career at Ochsner in 1977, served as the Chair of the Radiology Department between 1999-2006, and is currently Chair Emeritus. He has served as a member of the Board of Management, Board of Governors and Board of Directors for the Ochsner Clinic Foundation. He is a professor in the School of Medicine at The University of Queensland Ochsner Clinical School.

An active member of numerous medical societies, Dr. Bluth has served in various leadership roles with the ACR, National Forum for Quality Improvement in Healthcare, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, House of Delegates of the American Medical Association, New Orleans Radiology Society, New Orleans Ultrasound Association and Radiologic Society of Louisiana. Dr. Bluth is an active researcher and has published over 250 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. He has authored 12 textbooks and serves on several editorial boards.

Ochsner’s radiology and department offers a comprehensive range of imaging services, including preventive and diagnostic imaging for patients of all ages, including MRI, bone density scan, pediatric radiology, chest, musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal imaging, mammography, and other cancer services. To learn more about Ochsner Radiology, please visit www.ochsner.org/radiology.

