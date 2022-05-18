Abstract: Glioblastoma is characterized by a strong self-renewal potential and poor differentiated state. We have reported previously that the (pro)renin receptor [(P)RR] is a potential target for glioma therapy by silencing the (P)RR gene. Here, we have examined the effects of a monoclonal antibody against (P)RR on gliomagenesis. Methods: Human glioma cell lines (U251MG and U87MG) and a glioma stem cell line (MGG23) were used for the in vitro study. The expressions of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway (Wnt signaling pathway) components and stemness markers were measured by Western blotting. The effects of the (P)RR antibody on cell proliferation, sphere formation, apoptosis and invasion were also examined. Subcutaneous xenografts were also examined in nude mice. Results: Treatment with the (P)RR antibody reduced expression of Wnt signaling pathway components and stemness markers. Furthermore, the (P)RR antibody reduced cell proliferation and decreased sphere formation significantly. The treatment also suppressed invasion and induced apoptosis. In a subcutaneous xenograft model, systemic administration of the (P)RR antibody reduced tumor volume significantly. Conclusion: These data show that treatment with the (P)RR antibody is a potential therapeutic strategy for treating glioblastoma.