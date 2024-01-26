BACKGROUND

Peripheral nerve injury can result in significant clinical complications that have uncertain prognoses. Currently, there is a lack of effective pharmacological interventions for nerve damage, despite the existence of several small compounds, peptides, hormones, and growth factors that have been suggested as potential enhancers of neuron regeneration. Despite the objective of achieving full functional restoration by surgical intervention, the persistent challenge of inadequate functional recovery remains a significant concern in the context of peripheral nerve injuries.

AIM

To examine the impact of exosomes on the process of functional recovery following a complete radial nerve damage.

METHODS

A male individual, aged 24, who is right-hand dominant and an immigrant, arrived with an injury caused by a knife assault. The cut is located on the left arm, specifically below the elbow. The neurological examination and electrodiagnostic testing reveal evidence of left radial nerve damage. The sural autograft was utilized for repair, followed by the application of 1 mL of mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosome, comprising 5 billion microvesicles. This exosome was split into four equal volumes of 0.25 mL each and delivered microsurgically to both the proximal and distal stumps using the subepineural pathway. The patient was subjected to a period of 180 d during which they had neurological examination and electrodiagnostic testing.

RESULTS

The duration of the patient’s follow-up period was 180 d. An increasing Tinel’s sign and sensory-motor recovery were detected even at the 10th wk following nerve grafting. Upon the conclusion of the 6-mo post-treatment period, an evaluation was conducted to measure the extent of improvement in motor and sensory functions of the nerve. This assessment was based on the British Medical Research Council scale and the Mackinnon-Dellon scale. The results indicated that the level of improvement in motor function was classified as M5, denoting an excellent outcome. Additionally, the level of improvement in sensory function was classified as S3+, indicating a good outcome. It is noteworthy that these assessments were conducted in the absence of physical therapy. At the 10th wk post-injury, despite the persistence of substantial axonal damage, the nerve exhibited indications of nerve re-innervation as evidenced by control electromyography (EMG). In contrast to the preceding. EMG analysis revealed a significant electrophysiological enhancement in the EMG conducted at the 6th-mo follow-up, indicating ongoing regeneration.

CONCLUSION

Enhanced comprehension of the neurobiological ramifications associated with peripheral nerve damage, as well as the experimental and therapy approaches delineated in this investigation, holds the potential to catalyze future clinical progress.

Key Words: Mesenchymal stem cell, Exosomes, Radial nerve, Sural nerve

Core Tip: Peripheral nerve damage can manifest in several contexts, including civil, military, or iatrogenic circumstances. Despite the advancements in microsurgical techniques in recent times, the treatment outcomes for peripheral nerve damage have not yet reached a desirable level. This study investigates the functional recovery of a patient who received a sural nerve transplant and exosome application to treat a whole radial nerve lesion caused by a knife assault. Stem cell-derived treatments, such as the use of exosomes, have the potential to provide a novel and promising outlook for the treatment of peripheral nerve injury.