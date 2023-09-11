Newswise — The September 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences includes ToxSpotlight articles on how exposure to a specific phthalate may tamper with the ovarian insulin-like growth factor 1 system, affecting the reproductive health of female mice, and on a new high-throughput assay that may provide an in vitro solution to studying structural cardiotoxicity. The issue also features an In-Depth Review that examines the taxonomic domain of applicability in a cross-species adverse outcome pathway network for thyroid hormone system disruption.
- In-Depth Review: “Cross-Species Applicability of an Adverse Outcome Pathway Network for Thyroid Hormone System Disruption” (topic category: in-depth review)
- ToxSpotlight Article: “Human-Relevant Exposure to di-n-butyl Phthalate Tampers with the Ovarian Insulin-Like Growth Factor 1 System and Disrupts Folliculogenesis in Young Adult Mice” (free to read; topic category: developmental and reproductive toxicology)
- ToxSpotlight Article: “CardioMotion: Identification of Functional and Structural Cardiotoxic Liabilities in Small Molecules through Brightfield Kinetic Imaging” (free to read; topic category: emerging technologies, methods, and models)
Other papers in the September 2023 issue (sorted by topic category) are:
Carcinogenesis
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
- “Prenatal Exposure to Diethylstilbestrol Has Long-Lasting, Transgenerational Impacts on Fertility and Reproductive Development” (open access)
Environmental Toxicology
- “IL33-Mediated NPM1 Promotes Fibroblast-to-Myofibroblast Transition via ERK/AP-1 Signaling in Silica-Induced Pulmonary Fibrosis”
Genetic and Epigenetic Toxicology
- “CircRNA hsa_circ_0000043 Acts as a miR-4492 Sponge to Promote Lung Cancer Progression via BDNF and STAT3 Expression Regulation in Anti-benzo[a]pyrene-trans-7,8-dihydrodiol-9,10-epoxide-Transformed 16HBE Cells”
Neurotoxicology
- “Machine Learning Reveals Common Transcriptomic Signatures across Rat Brain and Placenta Following Developmental Organophosphate Ester Exposure”
Organ Specific Toxicology
- “Lead Exposure Suppresses the Wnt3a/β-catenin Signaling to Increase the Quiescence of Hematopoietic Stem Cells via Reducing the Expression of CD70 on Bone Marrow-Resident Macrophages”
