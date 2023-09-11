Newswise — The September 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences includes ToxSpotlight articles on how exposure to a specific phthalate may tamper with the ovarian insulin-like growth factor 1 system, affecting the reproductive health of female mice, and on a new high-throughput assay that may provide an in vitro solution to studying structural cardiotoxicity. The issue also features an In-Depth Review that examines the taxonomic domain of applicability in a cross-species adverse outcome pathway network for thyroid hormone system disruption.

About Toxicological Sciences The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.

About the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.