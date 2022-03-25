Abstract: Human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cardiomyocytes (HiCM) transplantation is a potential next generation cell therapy to repair the injured myocardium. However, a systemic study is yet to be conducted to evaluate the efficacy, distribution, and safety of HiCM transplantation. Here using a Rhesus monkey model of myocardial infarction, we studied the efficacy of HiCM in repairing cardiac function and found HiCM significantly restored the ejection fraction (EF%) and fractional shortening (FS%) at 4 weeks after transplantation and the benefit lasted through 12 weeks. Furthermore, by using PET/CT tracking, we first demonstrated real-time biodistribution of radiolabeled hiPSC-CMs (89Zr-HiCM) in non-human primates, and found the majority of transplanted HiCM cells retained in heart after 504 hours. No tumor or ventricular arrhythmia was detected up to 32 weeks of observation. These results provide strong evidence to support HiCM as a potential reparative cure for cardiac damage.