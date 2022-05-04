Abstract: Prime editing (PE) is currently the most effective and versatile technology to make targeted alterations in the genome. Several improvements to the PE machinery have recently been made, and have been tested in a range of model systems, including immortalized cell lines, stem-cells and animal models. While nick RNA (ncRNA)-dependent PE systems like PE3 and PE5 are currently considered to be the most effective, they come with undesired indels or SNVs at the edit locus. Here, we aimed to improve ncRNA-independent systems PE2 and PE4max by generating novel all-in-one (pAIO) plasmids, driven by a tissue-broad EF-1alpha promoter, that is especially suitable for human iPSC models, and linked to a GFP tag for fluorescent based sorting. These novel pAIO systems effectively corrected mutations observed in patients suffering from epileptic encephalopathy, including a truncating SCN1A R612* variant in HEK293T cells and a gain-of-function KCNQ2 R201C variant in patient-derived hiPSC, with edit efficiency up to 50%. We also show that introducing additional silent PAM-removing mutations can negatively influence edit efficiency. Finally, we observed an absence of genome-wide PE off-target effects at pegRNA homology sites. Taken together, our study shows an improved efficacy and accuracy of EF-1alpha driven ncRNA-independent pAIO PE plasmids in hiPSC.