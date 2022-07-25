Abstract: Reconstitution of germ cell fate from pluripotent stem cells provides an opportunity to understand the molecular underpinnings of germ cell development. Here, we established robust methods for pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) culture in the common marmoset (Callithrix jacchus, cj), which stably propagate in an undifferentiated state. Notably, iPSCs cultured on a feeder layer in the presence of a WNT signaling inhibitor upregulated genes related to ubiquitin-dependent protein catabolic processes and enter a permissive state that enables differentiation into primordial germ cell-like cells (PGCLCs) bearing immunophenotypic and transcriptomic similarities to pre-migratory cjPGCs in vivo. Induction of cjPGCLCs is accompanied by transient upregulation of mesodermal genes culminating in the establishment of a primate specific germline transcriptional network. Moreover, cjPGCLCs can be expanded in monolayer while retaining the germline state. Upon co-culture with mouse testicular somatic cells, these cells acquire an early prospermatogonia-like phenotype. Our findings provide a framework for understanding and reconstituting marmoset germ cell development in vitro, thus providing a comparative tool and foundation for a preclinical modeling of human in vitro gametogenesis.