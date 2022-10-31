Newswise — Dr. Kathleen Sheppard, associate professor and inaugural Christensen Fellow of history and political science at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is an expert historian of science who focuses on women in the sciences in the 19th and early 20th centuries, and specifically in American and British Egyptology. She is available to talk about the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamen, which in 1922 received worldwide press coverage and sparked a renewed public interest in ancient Egypt.

Sheppard’s most recent book is titled "Tea on the Terrace: Hotels and Egyptologists’ Knowledge Networks from 1885-1925." In it, she analyzes hotels in Egypt as sites of knowledge creation and network building for Egyptologists.