Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to present its cohort of 18 new Fellows for 2022.

“The 2022 ASCB Fellows are individuals who have contributed broadly and significantly to the cell biology community and to the Society. We honor their scientific achievement and their role in furthering ASCB’s mission of advancing scientific discovery, advocating sound research policies, improving education, promoting professional development, and increasing diversity in the scientific workforce,” said ASCB CEO Rebecca Alvania.

Election as a Fellow of ASCB is an honor bestowed upon ASCB members by their peers.

The list of approved Fellow nominees is reviewed and approved by the ASCB Council. The new cohort of ASCB Fellows will be formally recognized on December 3 before the keynote speech at Cell Bio 2022, the joint meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) in Washington, DC.