Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to present its cohort of 18 new Fellows for 2022.
“The 2022 ASCB Fellows are individuals who have contributed broadly and significantly to the cell biology community and to the Society. We honor their scientific achievement and their role in furthering ASCB’s mission of advancing scientific discovery, advocating sound research policies, improving education, promoting professional development, and increasing diversity in the scientific workforce,” said ASCB CEO Rebecca Alvania.
Election as a Fellow of ASCB is an honor bestowed upon ASCB members by their peers.
The list of approved Fellow nominees is reviewed and approved by the ASCB Council. The new cohort of ASCB Fellows will be formally recognized on December 3 before the keynote speech at Cell Bio 2022, the joint meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) in Washington, DC.
- James Bamburg, Professor Emeritus, Colorado State University
- Fred Chang, Professor, University of California, San Francisco
- Elizabeth Chen, Professor, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Bruno da Rocha-Azevedo, Senior Scientist, Eikon Therapeutics
- Peter Espenshade, Professor, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- John Hammer, Senior Investigator, Molecular Cell Biology Section, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
- Latanya Hammonds-Odie, Professor, Georgia Gwinnett College
- John Inglis, Co-founder of bioRxiv and medRxiv. Publisher and Executive Director, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press
- Takanari Inoue, Professor, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Jan Lammerding, Professor, Cornell University
- Rong Li, Professor, Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore
- Mary Munson, Professor, University of Massachusetts Chan School of Medicine
- Philip Stahl, Edward Mallinckrodt Jr. Professor Emeritus, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
- Aaron Straight, Professor, Stanford University School of Medicine
- Kandice Tanner, Senior Investigator, Laboratory of Cell Biology, National Cancer Institute/Center for Cancer Research
- Matthew Tyska, Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor, Vanderbilt University
- Alissa Weaver, Professor and Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair, Vanderbilt University
- Lois Weisman, Sarah Winans Newman Collegiate Professor in the Life Sciences, University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute