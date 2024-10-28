Newswise — DALLAS (SMU) – These SMU faculty experts are available to share with journalists their analyses of the November 5 presidential election before and after balloting. A full list of experts on all topics is available here.
Jillson is a political science professor at SMU in Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences.
Can discuss:
- Texas politics, including the Red/Blue divide
- Presidential and Congressional politics
- Race and the American Dream
- Immigration politics
Wilson is an associate professor of political science at SMU in Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences.
Can discuss:
- Public opinion and voting behavior
- Religion and politics
- Abortion politics
- Political parties and partisan realignment
- Political psychology
Engel is the David Gergen Director of the Center for Presidential History at SMU. He is co-author of Impeachment: An American History and The Last Card: Inside George W. Bush’s Decision to Surge in Iraq.
Can discuss:
- Presidential policy and politics
- History of presidential impeachments
- History of U.S. presidency and American diplomacy
Kirk is an SMU professor of communication studies and director of the Maguire Center for Ethics & Public Responsibility. Kirk has served as a debate analyst for many presidential debates.
Can discuss:
- Sound bite substance
- Undecided voters
- Presidential debates
- Campaign strategy
- Use of social media in politics
- Political communications
- Hate speech
Hayden is a professor in SMU’s Dedman School of Law.
Can discuss:
- Federal voting rights
- Election issues
- Election law/court decisions
Hollifield is the director of the Tower Center for Political Studies and an SMU political science professor.
Can discuss:
- Immigration
- Refugee and asylum policy
- Global migration
- Assimilation into American society
Kobylka is chair of the Political Science Department and Altshuler Distinguished Teaching Professor, SMU.
Can discuss:
- Politics of U. S. Supreme Court decisions
- Constitutional law and politics
- Judicial decision-making and politics
