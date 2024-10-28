Newswise — DALLAS (SMU) – These SMU faculty experts are available to share with journalists their analyses of the November 5 presidential election before and after balloting. A full list of experts on all topics is available here.


CAL JILLSON

214-768-4321, [email protected]

Election Day availability before 5 p.m. only

Jillson is a political science professor at SMU in Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences.

Can discuss:

  • Texas politics, including the Red/Blue divide
  • Presidential and Congressional politics
  • Race and the American Dream
  • Immigration politics
     

MATTHEW WILSON

214-768-4054, [email protected]

Election Day availability before 5 p.m. only

Wilson is an associate professor of political science at SMU in Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences.

Can discuss:

  • Public opinion and voting behavior
  • Religion and politics
  • Abortion politics
  • Political parties and partisan realignment
  • Political psychology

JEFFREY ENGEL

214-768-3973, [email protected]

Engel is the David Gergen Director of the Center for Presidential History at SMU. He is co-author of Impeachment: An American History and The Last Card: Inside George W. Bush’s Decision to Surge in Iraq.

Can discuss:

  • Presidential policy and politics
  • History of presidential impeachments
  • History of U.S. presidency and American diplomacy
     

RITA KIRK

817-975-0686[email protected]

Kirk is an SMU professor of communication studies and director of the Maguire Center for Ethics & Public Responsibility. Kirk has served as a debate analyst for many presidential debates.

Can discuss:

  • Sound bite substance
  • Undecided voters
  • Presidential debates
  • Campaign strategy
  • Use of social media in politics
  • Political communications
  • Hate speech
     

GRANT HAYDEN

214-768-2647, [email protected]

Hayden is a professor in SMU’s Dedman School of Law.

Can discuss:

  • Federal voting rights
  • Election issues
  • Election law/court decisions
     

JAMES HOLLIFIELD

214-768-2825, [email protected]

Hollifield is the director of the Tower Center for Political Studies and an SMU political science professor.

Can discuss:

  • Immigration
  • Refugee and asylum policy
  • Global migration
  • Assimilation into American society

JOE KOBYLKA

Available after Election Day

214-768-2525, [email protected]

Kobylka is chair of the Political Science Department and Altshuler Distinguished Teaching Professor, SMU.

Can discuss:

  • Politics of U. S. Supreme Court decisions
  • Constitutional law and politics
  • Judicial decision-making and politics

