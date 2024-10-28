Newswise — DALLAS (SMU) – These SMU faculty experts are available to share with journalists their analyses of the November 5 presidential election before and after balloting. A full list of experts on all topics is available here.



CAL JILLSON

214-768-4321, [email protected]

Election Day availability before 5 p.m. only

Jillson is a political science professor at SMU in Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences.

Can discuss:

Texas politics, including the Red/Blue divide

Presidential and Congressional politics

Race and the American Dream

Immigration politics



MATTHEW WILSON

214-768-4054, [email protected]

Election Day availability before 5 p.m. only

Wilson is an associate professor of political science at SMU in Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences.

Can discuss:

Public opinion and voting behavior

Religion and politics

Abortion politics

Political parties and partisan realignment

Political psychology





JEFFREY ENGEL

214-768-3973, [email protected]

Engel is the David Gergen Director of the Center for Presidential History at SMU. He is co-author of Impeachment: An American History and The Last Card: Inside George W. Bush’s Decision to Surge in Iraq.

Can discuss:

Presidential policy and politics

History of presidential impeachments

History of U.S. presidency and American diplomacy



RITA KIRK

817-975-0686, [email protected]

Kirk is an SMU professor of communication studies and director of the Maguire Center for Ethics & Public Responsibility. Kirk has served as a debate analyst for many presidential debates.

Can discuss:

Sound bite substance

Undecided voters

Presidential debates

Campaign strategy

Use of social media in politics

Political communications

Hate speech



GRANT HAYDEN

214-768-2647, [email protected]

Hayden is a professor in SMU’s Dedman School of Law.

Can discuss:

Federal voting rights

Election issues

Election law/court decisions



JAMES HOLLIFIELD

214-768-2825, [email protected]

Hollifield is the director of the Tower Center for Political Studies and an SMU political science professor.

Can discuss:

Immigration

Refugee and asylum policy

Global migration

Assimilation into American society





JOE KOBYLKA

Available after Election Day

214-768-2525, [email protected]

Kobylka is chair of the Political Science Department and Altshuler Distinguished Teaching Professor, SMU.

Can discuss:

Politics of U. S. Supreme Court decisions

Constitutional law and politics

Judicial decision-making and politics





