Newswise — Rutgers University–New Brunswick has a range of faculty experts available through election night and post-election in areas of American politics, public opinion, elections and women in politics.

Additional experts on campaign issues can be viewed here.

David Greenberg, professor of history and of journalism and media studies

Greenberg is a political historian and nationally recognized expert on U.S. political and cultural history, including the presidency, campaigns and elections, political parties, political ideas and public policy. He is a contributing editor to Politico.

Contact David: [email protected] or 646-504-5071.

Ashley Koning, director of Rutgers Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling

Koning is an expert on U.S. public opinion, survey design, polling trends and mass political behavior and she can also comment on the polling industry as it relates to this election.

Contact Ashley: [email protected]

Ross Baker, professor emeritus of political science

Baker is a former research associate at the Brookings Institution who has served as a consultant and resident scholar for Democrats in the House and Senate. He is an expert in American government, U.S. legislative politics, congressional issues and the presidency.

Contact Ross: [email protected] or 609-933-5445.

Debbie Walsh, director of the Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics

Expert on the modern history of women in politics, progress in political representation, women and the political parties, and campaign messaging for women candidates.

Contact: Daniel DeSimone, 760-703-0948, [email protected]

Jean Sinzdak, associate director of the Center for American Women and Politics

Sinzdak is an expert on milestones in women's political history, candidate recruitment and training, and state legislatures.

Contact: Daniel DeSimone, 760-703-0948, [email protected]

Kelly Dittmar, director of research and scholar at the Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics

Dittmar is an expert on gender and campaigning, women and institutions of government, current data and analysis on women's representation, and women voters.

Contact: Daniel DeSimone, 760-703-0948, [email protected]

Saladin Ambar, senior scholar at the Eagleton Center on the American Governor

Expert on race and U.S. politics, the president and American governors. Eagleton associate professor of political science

Contact: Contact: Gabriella Morrone, 732-570-2163, [email protected]

Kira Sanbonmatsu, Senior Scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics.

Sanbonmatsu is an expert on gender and campaign finance, race/ethnicity and politics, political parties, and is the lead author of CAWP's Women, Money, & Politics Watch 2024.

Elizabeth C. Matto, Director of Eagleton Institute of Politics and Center for Youth Political Participation

Matto is a research professor and an expert in American politics, democratic education, civic engagement, and youth political participation. She can discuss the youth vote and its importance this election cycle.

Contact: Kiana Miranda, (717) 460-1827, [email protected]

Ginger Gold Schnitzer, Director of Education and Strategic Initiatives at Eagleton Institute of Politics

Schnitzer is an expert in civic education, state government and legislative initiatives.

Contact: Kiana Miranda, (717) 460-1827, [email protected]