Save the Date: March 1, 2024

Venue: TK Hall, Sasin School of Management

Secure your spot by registering here: http://bit.ly/SasinWIED2024

--------------------

Newswise — Dive into the realm of inspiration with Sasin Sustainability & Entrepreneurship Center as we proudly present "Women Impact Entrepreneurship Day (WIED) 2024"! This extraordinary event revolves around the theme, "New Horizons in Women Entrepreneurship: Embracing Diversity, Inspiring Change."

Join us in celebrating alongside the remarkable contributions of women in entrepreneurship and society, igniting the spirit of International Women's Week and leading up to International Women’s Day.

In Collaboration with our Champions:

Proudly partnered with UN Women, UN GCNT, ANDE, WE-Can (Space Bangkok), and Sasin Inclusion along with their expansive networks.

Key Highlights:

Engaging Workshops including:

The 2030 SDG Game by Sasin School of Management:

a compelling experiential workshop utilizing game-based elements to simulate potential scenarios in our world by 2030. This immersive activity underscores the significance of harmonizing the three pillars of People, Planet, and Prosperity. Participants are encouraged to delve into the mindset and actions necessary for progressing towards sustainability.

Gender Lens Incubation and Acceleration by Sasakawa Peace Foundation & ChangeFusion:

Engage with like-minded individuals on a journey with the Gender Lens Incubation & Acceleration (GLIA) introductory learning session, an awareness-based workshop designed for those seeking to explore the impactful subject of gender lens thinking in entrepreneurship.

Panel Discussions and Sharing Sessions to explore innovative perspectives in entrepreneurship.

Networking Opportunities with a diverse group of women entrepreneurs, business leaders, and advocates for gender equality.

Be part of this empowering expedition, where we embrace diversity and inspire change in the entrepreneurial landscape. Let us collectively shatter gender biases and revel in the symphony of equality!