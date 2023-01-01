Porpiglia and colleagues identify a dysfunctional CD47hi muscle stem cell (MuSC) subset in aged mice, which arises from increased U1 snRNA-driven CD47 alternative polyadenylation. CD47hi MuSCs trigger deleterious thrombospondin-1/CD47 signaling. A thrombospondin-1 antibody or a morpholino to the U1 site on CD47 restores aged MuSC function and muscle regeneration in vivo.