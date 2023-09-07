Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 09, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Elie Naddaf as one of the 2023 Scientific Impact Award recipients for his is significant contribution as senior author of Survival and Associated Comorbidities in Inclusion Body Myositis, which appeared in the September 2021 issue of Rheumatology.

“I feel honored, grateful, and very happy to receive this recognition from AANEM,” said Dr. Naddaf. “On a professional level, it always feels rewarding when you know someone read your publication, let alone to receive a Scientific Impact Award for it. It validates all the effort and time you put into a project helped advance the field, even by a small step. The award is also of higher academic value coming from the ‘Home of NM & EDX Medicine.’”

Dr. Naddaf completed a neurology residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, followed by a fellowship in NM medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He is currently working as a neurologist specializing in NM disease and pursuing a master’s degree in clinical and transitional science, concentrated on clinical trial design through the Mayo Graduate School. His primary research interests lie in inclusion body myositis and mitochondrial disorders. Other disorders of interest include less common immune-mediated NM diseases such as paraproteinemic disorders, sporadic late-onset nemaline myopathy, and graft versus-host disease myositis.

Dr. Naddaf has been a member of AANEM since 2014 and currently serves as the chair for the Podcast Editorial Board. He believes AANEM, as well as the American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF), play a vital role in supporting researchers. Dr. Naddaf will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

