Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (November 14, 2022) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group has announced that Elizabeth S. John, M.D., gastroenterologist, has joined the practice.

A fellowship trained gastroenterologist, Dr. John is passionate about her specialty. “I have always loved gastroenterology as our digestive system really does affect so much of what we do outside of how we digest our food,” Dr. John shares. “The mind-body-gut axis is crucial to understand as our gastrointestinal symptoms can affect our psyche, and alternatively be affected by our psyche. Additionally, disorders of the gastrointestinal tract can have serious implications if not diagnosed early, and as such, I am passionate about teasing out important details of my patients’ symptoms to diagnose, treat, and prevent early.”

Dr. John received her medical degree from University of Central Florida College of Medicine. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey before completing her gastroenterology at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Texas. Dr. John is experienced in research with over 25 publications in academic journals, and over 60 presentations at academic meetings. She has received number of awards and distinctions from the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterological Association, and including the “Top 25 GI Fellows to Know” distinction, the “Early Career Investigator” distinction, the “Radhika Srinivasan Gender-Based Research Award”, and the “Presidential Award”.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. John to Mountainside Medical Group,” says Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer. “Our commitment is to the community and by expanding our physician network, we are better equipped to provide the highest level of quality care to area residents.”

When not treating patients, Dr. John enjoys spending time with family and friends, enjoying the art of music, learning new languages, cooking, and baking, finding ways to promote wellness.

Virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology and plastic surgery created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The New Jersey State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuro-endovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

###